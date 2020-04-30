[BREAKING] COVID-19: 25- year-old male patient dies in Lagos

Lagos State government on Thursday that a 25-year-old male patient has died of the deadly Coronavirus, bringing the total number of those that have succumbed to the pandemic in the state to 20.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his twitter handle, saying the state, unfortunately, lost the man who, at the time of his admission was “in a state of severe breathlessness.”

“Unfortunately, 1 #COVID19 death was recorded. The deceased, a 25year old male was at the time of admission in a state of severe breathlessness. This brings the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 20,” the commissioner twitted.

Abayomi, further disclosed that the state recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 patients, pushing the total confirmed cases in Lagos to 947 as on Wednesday night.

This was just as he affirmed that 49 patients were on Wednesday discharged by the state, making the total number of those discharged so far to be 187.

“#COVID19Lagos Update as at 29th April 2020. 87 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 947.

“49 #COVID19Lagos patients were discharged. Total Discharged now 187,” he said.