BREAKING: Court stops EDSIEC, Edo govt from conducting LG by-elections in 59 wards

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has restrained the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) and the State Government from going ahead with planned local government by-elections across 59 wards in the state
Justice Mary E. Itsueli, sitting as a vacation judge, granted the order on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, following an ex-parte motion brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The PDP, through its counsels, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, Michael Ekwemuka and P. W. Akwuen, in the suit, B/247M/2025, had prayed the court for leave to apply for judicial review of EDSIEC’s decision to conduct by-elections to fill councillorship positions in the affected wards.
The party argued that the councillors’ tenures remain valid until September 2026, making any attempt to declare their seats vacant unlawful.
Justice Itsueli, who held that the applicants had shown sufficient grounds for the court to inter.
Recall that the State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), had fixed September 20, for the conduct of by-election to fill councillorship seats allegedly abdicated by elected officers across 15 local government areas of the State.
