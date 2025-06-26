BREAKING: Court sentences Salome Adaidu’s killer to death by hanging

A High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa, has sentenced Oluwatimileyin Ajayi to death by hanging for the murder of Salome Adaidu, a 24-year-old National Youth Service Corps member. Justice Simon Aboki handed down the judgment, finding Ajayi guilty of culpable homicide contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.

The court found that Ajayi killed and dismembered Adaidu at his residence in Papalana area of New Karshi.

The case had drawn widespread outrage, particularly among youth groups and gender-based violence advocates, after Adaidu’s dismembered remains were discovered.

Ajayi, a 32-year-old gospel singer, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge but showed no remorse throughout the trial proceedings.

The prosecution presented its case, calling witnesses who testified against Ajayi.

The Nasarawa State Government took over the prosecution of the case, ensuring a thorough legal pursuit of justice for the deceased.

The verdict brings a measure of closure to Adaidu’s grieving family and the shocked community of Papalada, where the incident occurred.

With this ruling, Justice Aboki affirmed the court’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of violent crimes.