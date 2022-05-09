(BREAKING): Court refuses Emefiele’s request to restrain INEC, AGF over his presidential ambition

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele’s request to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami preventing him from his Presidential Ambition, has been refused at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Emefiele on Monday told the Court in Abuja that he can run for the post of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN Governor.

Emefiele asked the court to declare him qualified to contest for the presidential post.

More details later…