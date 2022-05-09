(BREAKING): Court refuses Emefiele’s request to restrain INEC, AGF over his presidential ambition

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
palm oil CBN 2023 Presidency: Emefiele campaign group storms Benin, says CBN Governor most qualified, Pressure mounts on Emefiele to contest 2023 presidency, CBN to announce successful private sector companies, cbn naira Bulk payments, Experts laud CBN financial, CACOVID credit CBN Exporters Donations, Currency cbn, CBn monetary policy
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele’s request to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami preventing him from his Presidential Ambition, has been refused at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Emefiele on Monday told the Court in Abuja that he can run for the post of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN Governor.

Emefiele asked the court to declare him qualified to contest for the presidential post.

More details later…

 

You might also like
Latest News

Customs officer caught assaulting civilian withdrawn, under administrative…

Latest News

Insecurity, biggest threat to well-being of our children ― Gbajabiamila

Latest News

Passengers protest at Abuja Airport over fear of flight suspension by Airline…

Latest News

WAEC warns candidates, supervisors against malpractice as 1.6 million students sit…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More