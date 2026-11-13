BREAKING: Court gives INEC 24 hours to publish Adebutu’s name 

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, within 24 hours, publish Oladipupo Adebutu’s name as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2027 Ogun governorship election.

Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgment, held that INEC had no power to unilaterally remove the name of a validly nominated candidate by a political party without the leave of court.

The judge held that the action of the electoral body was unconstitutional, unlawful and was of no effect.

Justice Lifu said, it is only the Federal High Court or the state’s high court that has the power to declare a candidate invalid and not INEC.

He held that INEC breached Adebutu’s right to fair hearing before unilaterally removing his name from the list.

The judge, who dismissed the preliminary objection filed by INEC, declared that the suit was competent.

The PDP and Adebutu had, on October 22, filed the suit following the removal of Adebutu’s name from the list of contestants of the governorship seat in Ogun.

The plaintiffs sued INEC as sole defendant in the suit filed by their lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN.

The plaintiffs, who sought six questions for determination, prayed the court for 11 reliefs.

They sought an order setting aside the Commission’s decision to omit, remove or refuse to publish Adebutu’s name in the final list of candidates published on October 10 for denial of fair hearing and violation of the provisions of Section 29 and Section 32 of the Electoral Act, 2026.

They also sought an order directing or compelling “the defendant to, 24 hours of the order/orders of this honourable court, include and/or publish the name of the 2nd plaintiff as the 1st plaintiff’s governorship candidate for Ogun State in the forthcoming 2027 General Election,” among other reliefs.

Details later…