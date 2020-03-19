[BREAKING] Coronavirus: Those with suspected cases, symptoms should not go to mosque ― NSCIA

Sultan of Sokoto

The National Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has said that any person with the symptoms of coronavirus should not be allowed inside the mosque.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Deputy Secretary-General of NSCIA, Professor Salisu Shehu, said measures are needed to be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

He advised Muslims to adhere to the advice of authorities on the best ways to present the spread of the virus.

He, therefore, called on Imans and other Islamic leaders to ensure that no person with symptoms of coronavirus or suspected cases of the virus are allowed into the Mosque.

