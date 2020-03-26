[BREAKING] Coronavirus: FG to stop inter-state travels

Latest News
By Sanya Adejokun - Abuja 
Coronavirus
Nigeria’s Minister of Culture, Lai Mohammed
Federal Government says it will stop interstate travels including railway.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who stated this at an ongoing press briefing in Abuja this afternoon said the government will also deploy firefighting equipment and personnel to fumigate markets, towns and cities.
He insisted that with time running out, the government will not hesitate to enforce compliance with regulations on social distancing, self-isolation and lockdown.
In addition, he explained, measures were being taken to increase the number of bed spaces in hospitals.

 

