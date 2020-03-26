[BREAKING] Coronavirus: FG to stop inter-state travels
COVID-19: FG To Release N10 Billion To Lagos, N1 Billion To Pharmaceutical Companies
The Federal Government will release N10 billion to Lagos State to combat the COVID-19 outbreak… Read full story
COVID-19: FG Gets Tough, To Engage Military For Enforcement Of Restriction Of Citizens’ Movement
The Federal Government is planning to use the military for the enforcement of the restriction of… Read full story
Soyinka In Isolation After US Trip, Says Nigerian Govt, Religious Leaders Treating Coronavirus With Kid Gloves
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has criticised the response of the Nigerian government to the coronavirus that has affected 46 people in the country… Read full story
UCH Doctors Go Into Isolation After Contacts With Suspected Coronavirus Cases
The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has disclosed that some doctors in the hospital have embarked on self-isolation after they had contacts with some people suspected of having coronavirus in the hospital… Read full story
Coronavirus: CBN Triggers Business Continuity Plans • Directs non-essential staff to stay away from work
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked its non-essential staff to work from home as from… Read full story
Health workers who attended to Ogun coronavirus case asked to go on isolation
Health workers who attended to the second case of coronavirus in Ogun State have been asked to go… Read full story
FG Slashes Oil Benchmark To $30 To Save Economy • Lists incentives to health, private sector to retain workers
Minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed has said the Federal Government was considering a new benchmark… Read full story
COVID-19: Oyo shuts down civil service for two weeks
The Oyo State government has said it will shut down its civil service effective… Re