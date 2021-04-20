BREAKING: Chadian president dies of injuries suffered during visit to troops fighting rebels

President of Chad, Idriss Deby, has died of injuries suffered on front line during his visit to soldiers fighting the rebels in the northern part of the country, an army spokesman told the Agence France Presse (AFP) on Tuesday.

The president has just won a sixth term and was expected to give a victory speech to supporters but his Campaign Director, Mahamat Zen Bada, said he had instead gone to visit soldiers on the front lines.

“The candidate would have like to have been here to celebrate…. but right now, he is alongside our valiant defence and security forces to fight the terrorists threatening our territory,” Baza had told reporters.

Details later…

