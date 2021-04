BREAKING: CBN sacks Oba Otudeko, Ibukun Awosika as chairs of First Bank Holdings, First Bank Plc

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has just removed all the directors of First Bank of Nigeria Plc and those of First Bank Holding Company.

Those sacked included Chairman of First Bank, Chief (Mrs) Ibukun Awosika and the Chairman of First Bank Holding, Mr Oba Otudeko.

Details later….