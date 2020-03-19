Breaking: Buhari’s daughter returns from UK, goes into isolation

Latest NewsTop News
By Paul Omorogbe
Aisha Buhari, child health
Aisha Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter on Thursday returned from the United Kingdom and has gone into isolation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweeting using @aishambuhari, wife of the president, Aisha Buhari said, “Good afternoon Nigerians.

“Earlier today, my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.”

The tweet follows:

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Why we are not limiting congregations ― Oyo health commissioner

Latest News

Sheathe your sword, embrace peace, Lawmaker tells SDP leaders

Latest News

UPDATE: Appeal Court affirms Ifeanyi Ubah as senator representing Anambra South

Sports

Coronavirus: English football extends suspension to April 30

Comments