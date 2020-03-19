Breaking: Buhari’s daughter returns from UK, goes into isolation

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter on Thursday returned from the United Kingdom and has gone into isolation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweeting using @aishambuhari, wife of the president, Aisha Buhari said, “Good afternoon Nigerians.

“Earlier today, my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.”

