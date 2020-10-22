BREAKING: Buhari to make national broadcast at 7 pm

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 7 pm.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, therefore, advised television, radio and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.

 

Comments

