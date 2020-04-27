BREAKING: Buhari to address Nigerians on coronavirus at 8.00 p.m. today

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation at 8.00 p.m. today.

This was confirmed in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

It would be the way third time he would be doing so since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The statement therefore enjoined broadcast stations to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

The president will be expected to speak on the current lockdown he had earlier imposed on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states against the push by other state governors for an interstate restriction of movements to contain the virus.

After four weeks of two instalments, the lockdown expires today.

On Sunday, President Buhari received briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the way forward in the fight against the spread of the infection.