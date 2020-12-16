BREAKING: Buhari orders opening of four land borders

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate reopening of four of the nation’s land borders.

This followed the submission of a report by the committee set up to examine the implications, led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

Speaking to correspondents after Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the minister named the borders as Seme, Ilela, Maigatar and Mfon.

She said the others will reopen before December 31, 2020.

Also speaking, the Minister of Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie, revealed that Covid-19 vaccine is being expected by January 19, 2020.

More to come..