BREAKING: Buhari nominates new ministers for Senate’s approval

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of seven ministerial nominees to the Senate for its approval.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter addressed to the senate president, Dr Ahmad Lawan and read, on Tuesday, at the start of plenary.

They are, Henry Ikoh (Abia), Umana Umana (Akwa Ibom), Ekuma Joseph (Ebonyi), Goodluck Opiah (Imo), Umar El-Yakub (Kano), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo) and Odum Odi from Rivers State.

