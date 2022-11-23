(BREAKING): Buhari names Lauretta Onochie NDDC board chairman

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Adviser on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC)

Buhari’s letter which was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, also named 15 others as members of the Board.

Details later…..

 

Nigeria Lost $2bn To Oil Theft Between January And August This Year — Senate

The Ad-Hoc Committee set up by the Senate for a thorough investigation on oil theft and consequent damage to the nation’s economy said in its report, considered and adopted by the Senate…

Ekiti Assembly Of Two Speakers In One Week

YOMI AYELESO examines the crisis rocking the Ekiti State House of Asssembly, which has resulted in two members laying claim to the office of Speaker in the last few days to succeed former Speaker Funminiyi Afuyi…

Bated Breath Over Makinde’s Strategy For 2023 Elections

With Governor Seyi Makinde officially kicking off campaign for his reelection, on Tuesday, WALE AKINSELURE, in this piece, writes on issues, underpinnings that greet the Oyo governor’s bid for a second term in office…

6 Things You Are Doing That Are Lowering Your Sperm Count

Certain lifestyle factors play a large role in determining a man’s sperm count. The good news is that most of the time, sperm count levels are not permanent. Normal sperm production takes 60 to 90 days. That means the effects of poor lifestyle choices can be reversed in just two or three months…

Atiku Out To Redeem Nigeria From APC Govt’s Failure — Bafarawa

An elder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa once run for the office of president. In this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, he talks about preparations…


EDITORIAL: Another Scandal In Police Recruitment

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) reached a high point in the recruitment of constables for 2022 when it opened its portal for prospective candidates to submit their applications online for the 9th regular course of the force on August 15, 2020…

Comments

