BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This was announced to correspondents by the Minister of Police Affair, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

He replaces Mohammed Adamu whose expired tenure was extended recently.

Details later…

