(BREAKING): Body of murdered OAU MBA student, Timothy Adegoke, released to family for burial

By Adeolu Adeyemo-Osogbo

The remains of the Masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Timothy Adegoke, who was killed inside Hilton Hotel in Osun State, were on Friday released to the family members for burial.

Mr Adegoke died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries he was said to have sustained inside the hotel where he was lodged.

His remains were handed over to the family by the authorities of the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital in Osogbo and the bodywas on Friday afternoon taken to his hometown, Eruwa, in Oyo State.

It was gathered that his remains will be buried in Eruwa on Saturday, January 29 after a candlelight procession which will hold on Friday, January 28.

