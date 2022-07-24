(BREAKING): Bandits attack Katsina govt bus, abduct scores of passengers

Armed bandits have attacked a Katsina State Mass Transit (KTSTA) bus that was travelling along Jibia-Katsina Road, killing the driver on the spot and abducting scores of passengers.

The 32-seater Coaster bus was on its way from Jibia to Katsina loaded with mostly traders on their way from Jibia Border Market.

Residents of Daddara village near the scene of the attack said the vehicle was attacked at around 12noon on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.