BREAKING: Balarabe Musa, Second Republic governor of Kaduna State, is dead

The Second Republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, is dead. He died early on Wednesday morning.

A former senator from the State, Senator Shehu Sani, who disclosed this in his Twitter handle, said Alhaji Musa died in his Kaduna home.

According to him: “Balarabe Musa; Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun. May Allah grant him Aljanna Firdausi. Amin.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

Balarabe Musa

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Balarabe Musa

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

Balarabe Musa

Unknown gunmen kill former ATBU Director of works, ran away with his Honda Accord car

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Engineer Hassan Sabo Jama’are, Former Director of Works, ATBU, Bauchi by unknown gunmen barely 24 hours after two people were killed in the same manner.

Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili in a telephone conversation with our correspondent said that the late Hassan Sabo Jama’are was attacked and murdered by his assailants at about 10 pm on Sunday as he was about to enter his house at Tudun Salmanu.

Balarabe Musa