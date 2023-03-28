Israel Arogbonlo

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu has been replaced by the Deputy National Chairman, (North) Umar Iliya Damagum following a recent Court Order from the Benue State High Court.

Damagum will assume office as the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, pending the determination of the case in court.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported a High Court in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, had restrained embattled Ayu from parading himself as chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit which has been adjourned to April 17, 2023 for hearing.

In a tweet on Tuesday, PDP said Ayu has stepped aside as its national chairman pending the outcome of the hearing.

https://t.co/XOrqW17w5p In-line with the recent Court Order from the Benue State High Court, restraining the National Chairman, @iyorchiayu, from parading himself as Chairman of the party, the Deputy National Chairman, North, Amb Iliya Umar Damagum has assumed office as the… — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 28, 2023

