BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar resigns from PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending a decades-long association with the opposition party he helped found.

Atiku’s resignation was confirmed in a letter dated Monday, July 14, 2025, addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The letter was made public on Wednesday via a post on X by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” Atiku stated, citing growing disillusionment with the party’s current direction.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.”

Atiku expressed gratitude for the roles the party afforded him, including two terms as Nigeria’s Vice President and two presidential candidacies.

Despite describing the decision as “heartbreaking,” he said the PDP had strayed from the foundational principles on which it was built.

“I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support,” he concluded.

Details later…

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE