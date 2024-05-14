The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a stern warning of a potential nationwide strike, citing the Federal Government’s failure to appoint Governing Councils for Federal Universities as a major point of contention.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed the union’s dissatisfaction at a press conference held at the ASUU national secretariat in Abuja.

ASUU criticised what it perceived as the nonchalant approach of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government towards academic matters in Nigerian Federal Universities.

Additionally, the union raised objections to the recent salary increments of 35 per cent for professors and 25 per cent for other academics in the university system.

They viewed these increments as vulnerable to withdrawal by the government at its discretion.

During the ongoing press briefing at the University of Abuja, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke emphasised that ASUU had given ample time for the Tinubu-led government to address these issues.

The union expressed concerns over the dissolution of governing councils for federally owned universities, deeming it illegal and contradictory to established university principles.

Details shortly…

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE