BREAKING: Arsenal captain, Aubameyang, signs new contract

Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

Sky Sports reports that the 31-year-old’s deal had been due to expire at the end of the season, but he has now ended speculation by extending his stay at the Emirates.

In the report, Sky Sports also recalled that Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta hinted after Saturday’s match that a new contract was close, following Aubameyang’s performance in Arsenal’s opening-day 3-0 win over Fulham

The Gabon forward also scored and converted the winning spot-kick in a penalty shootout as Arsenal beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield.

He has scored 55 goals in 86 Premier League games since he moved to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

