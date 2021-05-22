BREAKING: Army announces burial proceedings for late Chief of Army Staff

The authorities of the Nigerian Army have announced the burial proceedings for late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in Friday’s plane crash.

According to a statement signed by Mohammed Yerima, Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations, the late COAS will be buried today, Saturday, at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

According to the statement, “the burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and six other senior officers who lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna is slated for today Saturday, 22 May 21.

“It will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 1000hrs respectively.

“Consequently, the interment for the late COAS and 6 other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today by 1300hrs.”

Recall that the late COAS was killed in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday, along with 10 other officers including the crew.