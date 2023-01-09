BREAKING: Area Customary Court judge kidnapped in Edo

The President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, was kidnapped on Monday morning around Ugoneki axis, on her way to the court in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, 32 train passengers were kidnapped at Igueben train station while waiting to board a train to Warri, Delta State.

Before Aigbonoga’s kidnap, another victim, a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Festus Edughele, was kidnapped on Monday morning at Ugoneki town, Uhumlnmwonde Local Government Area, while on his way to Benin City to board a flight to Abuja

Festus Osagie, Usiobaifo, Publicity Secretary of Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said that the kidnapped customary court judge is the wife of Mr. Afebu Aigbonoga, PDP Candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1

“The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie is deeply sad by this news and condemns, in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.

“Meanwhile, the Dream Team is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen!

Let us keep His Honour in our prayers, please”, the statement reads.

