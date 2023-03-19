Ifeoluwa Akinola

Mai Mala Buni, has been re-elected Governor of Yobe State winning in all the 17 local government areas of the state with a total of 317,113 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sharif Abdulahi, came a distant second with a total score of 104,259

Announcing the results, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Damaturu, the Returning Officer for the Gubernatorial election in the state, Prof. Umar Pate, the VC of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe state, said accredited voters are 459,492, valid votes 444,567 and total votes cast are 457,781.