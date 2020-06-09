BREAKING: APC opts for direct primary as 14 other parties go for indirect in Edo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has opted for direct primary in the June 22 primary to pick its candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

While the APC opted for direct primary to pick its candidate, 14 other parties taking part in the governorship election chose indirect primaries to pick their candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which announced this on Tuesday evening after a virtual meeting, also said that the parties primaries will begin from June 14 with the ZLP holding its primaries.

According to a statement issued by Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, the parties that opted for indirect primaries were AA. AAC, ADC, ADP, APGA, APM, APP, LP, NNPP, NRM, PDP, SDP, YPP, ZLP, while only the APC will hold a direct primary.

Details later….

