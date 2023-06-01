Mr Richard Madiebo, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, (AiRS), has resigned from his position.

A source at the meeting where Madiebo shared the news told this medium.

The source said Madiebo told the staff that he had already informed Governor Charles Soludo.

“He did not state any reason for departing from the position, although he hinted that he informed the Governor when he was taking the job that he would only serve for a year.”

There are however speculations on other possible reasons for his resignation, including clash in responsibilities with Dr. Christian Madubuko, a former Commissioner under Governor Willie Obiano who was appointed an Executive Director of AIRS by Governor Soludo months ago.