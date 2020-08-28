BREAKING: All three victims on board are our crew members ― Quorum Aviation company

The management of Quorum company, the owner of the helicopter that crashed into Opebi, in Lagos has identified the three onboard the crashed helicopter as crew members.

A statement issued by the company explained that the preliminary reports it got indicated that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful,” the management of the company said.

A light helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation with registration Number 5N-BQW flying from Port-Harcourt to Lagos crashed between two buildings in Ikeja en-route to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to the company: “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.

“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”

