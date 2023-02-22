Israel Arogbonlo

The Supreme Court has adjourned the suit filed by some State governors to challenge the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) until March 3.

This comes a week after the court had adjourned the suit to February 22, to allow it consolidate all cases on the matter emanating from nine more States of the Federation seeking to be joined in the suit.

Nine more states were joined as parties in the suit initially filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State governments challenging the legality of the Naira swap policy of the federal government.

A seven-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, the apex court joined the attorneys-general of Katsina, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Cross River and Sokoto States as co-plaintiffs, while the attorneys-general of Edo and Bayelsa States were joined as co-respondents.

