(BREAKING): Again, gunmen attack Owo, Ondo State, scores injured

There were gunshots recorded on Wednesday evening at a construction company in Owo, Odo State, the same town where gunmen attacked a Catholic Church.

The gunshots were said to have occurred at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo, with policemen confirming that some people were injured during the attack.

The state police command confirmed the development in a tweet on its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

According to the tweet: “Tonight, there was a shooting incident at CRANEBURG CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable conditions.”

Details later…