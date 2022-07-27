(BREAKING): Again, gunmen attack Owo, Ondo State, scores injured

Latest NewsTop News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi-Akure
There were gunshots recorded on Wednesday evening at a construction company in Owo, Odo State, the same town where gunmen attacked a Catholic Church.
The gunshots were said to have occurred at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo, with policemen confirming that some people were injured during the attack.
The state police command confirmed the development in a tweet on its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.
According to the tweet:  “Tonight, there was a shooting incident at CRANEBURG CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable conditions.”
Details later…

You might also like
Latest News

Calls for Buhari’s impeachment, unlikely to succeed, says former NBA VP, Ubani

Latest News

Insecurity: NHFSS promises to collaborate with security agencies

Latest News

Oyo APC: Aggrieved Oke-Ogun leaders shun Lanlehin reconciliation committee meeting

Latest News

Environmental hazard: NEDC identifies waste as cause of flooding

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More