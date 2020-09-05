[BREAKING] After six months of suspension of foreign flights: MEA landed at Lagos airport

International flights into the Murtala Muhammed International airport, Lagos has finally resumed with the landing of Middle East Airlines at the number one gateway airport on Saturday.

The MEA aircraft landed at 2:19 pm at the Lagos airport thus ending the six months suspension of foreign flights into the country following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the arrival of the MEA airline with full passengers, journalists including local and international media with all aviation authorities including families of incoming passengers were on the ground even though under the Covid-19 guidelines to receive their loved ones.

More details coming…

