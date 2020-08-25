BREAKING: Africa Regional Certification Commission declares Nigeria and Africa polio free

Africa Regional Certification Commission has declared Nigeria and the rest of Africa free of wild polio virus.

The declaration was made on Tuesday by the World Health Organisation in a statement.

WHO says this marks the eradication of a second virus from the face of the continent since small pox 40 years ago.

The statement reads: “We, the members of the Africa Regional Commission for Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication, conclude today, Tuesday 25 August 2020, that the transmission of indigenous wild poliovirus has been interrupted in all 47 countries of the WHO African region.