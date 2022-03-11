BREAKING: ACF Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, is dead

The National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Emmanuel Yawe, is dead.

Yawe it was gathered died today in Abuja after a protracted illness.

His last official engagement was a press release he issued to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday (Thursday) on the death of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Chaha.

Staff in the secretariat described him, as a dedicated and professional member of the forum.

As of the time of filing the report, ACF is yet to issue a statement.

