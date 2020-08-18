BREAKING: Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom

Five days after the gruesome assassination of a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza and the abduction of two of his wives and a one-year-old child, the two wives and the child have been rescued and reunited with other members of the family in Baraza.

The news of the release of the abducted victims was announced by the Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu in His verified Twitter handle, “Alhamdulillah! The Wives of Hon Musa Baraza, Bauchi House Member murdered 4 days ago in Dass have regained Freedom”.

Ladan Salihu further stated that “The one-year-old baby abducted along with them was also released. Gov Bala Mohammed has directed Doctors and Security to give them adequate care and attention”.

Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the release of the abducted victims by its personnel who acted on reliable information volunteered by members of the public.

The PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili told Tribune Online that, “yes, the victims have been rescued by Police personnel who acted on information provided by concerned members of the public within and outside Dass”.

Ahmed Wakili added that “they were rescued in a village called Bashi within the local government where the abductors took them to. Our men rescued them and took them to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention after which they have been reunited with other family members “.

The PPRO added that though no arrest has been made sọ far he assured that, “The Police is on the trail of the suspects and in sha Allah, very soon we will make headway in the case”.

It will be recalled that unknown gunmen had, last Thursday night killed the Lawmaker and abducted his family members in his country home residence in Baraza, Dass local government of Bauchi State.

His abducted wives are, Rashida Musa Mante (40), Rahina Musa Mante (35) and a daughter Fausar Musa Mante (1year) while four empty shells of life ammunition were recovered at the scene.