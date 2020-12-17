BREAKING: 344 kidnapped students regain freedom, on their way to Katsina

No fewer than 344 kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State have been set freed by Boko Haram.

BBC Hausa reported that the abducted students have been released and they are on their way to Katsina from Zamfara State.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa confirmed the released of the students.

He told the BBC Hausa that the kidnapped students were released to officials of the state government in the company of security agencies in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“It is a three-hour journey and the students are expected to meet with the President in Daura tomorrow morning,” he said.

The SSG thanked Nigerians for their prayers and making it possible for the eventual release of the students, saying, the state is in festive mood waiting for their arrival.

He said that already parents of the abducted children have been communicated and tomorrow the students will be reunited with their families.

When asked by CNN whether a ransom was paid, the Governor of Katsina State responded saying, “We will know the details tomorrow but the boys were rescued unconditionally.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…