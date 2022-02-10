BREAKING: 18 assembly members vote for impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor

Following a rowdy session on Thursday evening, 18 out of 24 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly has voted for the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau, from office.

The vote for the impeachment followed a motion moved by the state Deputy Speaker and Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Musa Bawa Musa Yankuzo, which was seconded by Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma, from Maru North in the state.

It was gathered that after seconding the motion, the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, directed the clerk to effect the voting as required by the law.

A press statement issued on Thursday night by the Director-General, Press Affairs and Public Relations of the State House of Assembly, Mallam Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said 18 out of 24 lawmakers voted for the deputy governor’s impeachment.

“Eighteen (18) out of twenty-two members voted in affirmative that they have fully supported for the impeachment of the Deputy Governor Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau from office.”

Speaker Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya said they have satisfied the requirements of the law and passed a resolution of the House requesting the state Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu, to immediately constitute a panel to investigate all the allegations levelled against the deputy governor.

It could be recalled that at the plenary sitting held on Wednesday, the speaker directed that each member of the House to be served with the impeachment notice along side with allegations leveled against the deputy.

