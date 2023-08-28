Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ housemates, Tolanibaj and Frodd, on Sunday, were evicted from the show in a double eviction twist.

Surprisingly, Seyi Awolowo escaped another week of eviction despite being among the least-voted housemates.

The duo were evicted by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the Sunday live show monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

While many viewers considered Tolani’s eviction well-deserved, some other viewers saw Frodd’s eviction as a huge surprise.

Recall Frodd said he dreamt about being in the final alongside Mercy Eke and Whitemoney a few days ago but his dream was rather caught short after being evicted alongside Tolani.

The voting percentage of viewers shows that Seyi, Frood and Tolanibaj were the least-voted housemates.

See breakdown below:

Seyi 1.65%

Tolanibaj 1.55%

Frodd 1.22%

