Bread sellers, water factories supplying basic necessities to kidnappers — Kogi govt

The Kogi State Government has uncovered a disturbing pattern of logistical support being provided to kidnappers in various parts of the state, particularly within Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Yagba East, and Yagba West Local Government Areas.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday.

According to him, investigations revealed that some bread sellers and sachet water factories were supplying basic necessities to kidnappers hiding in forest camps. Motorcycle riders acted as couriers, transporting goods to the criminals and allowing them to sustain their operations undetected.

Additionally, certain fuel stations were implicated in selling petrol in containers, which were then transported into the forest to power the kidnappers’ camps. The government also alleged that some wood contractors were involved by supplying food to the criminal groups in exchange for “business protection.”

“These findings will form the basis for strong government action,” Fanwo said. “Vendors, fuel stations, and individuals found supporting criminals will be prosecuted. No one will be spared—whether you sell fuel, food, land, or information to these criminals.”

ALSO READ: VIDEO: NDLEA intercepts drugs in factory-fitted lipsticks at Lagos airport

The statement further revealed that some traditional rulers and youths are currently under investigation for allegedly selling land to criminal elements. These parcels of land are believed to have been used to establish detention camps for kidnapped victims.

According to the statement, the discoveries followed a coordinated crackdown by joint security forces in response to recent security breaches, including the abduction and death of a retired Nigerian Army officer from Odo-Ape, the kidnapping of a prominent farmer from Ponyan in Yagba East, and a series of related incidents in Yagba West.

The Commissioner stated that the operations—initiated under the directive of Governor Ahmed Ododo—have led to significant arrests and exposure of those fueling criminal activities across the state.

One key revelation, he noted, was linked to the case of the late Samson Enietan, a criminal informant who died shortly after being identified as a key accomplice in the Odo-Ape abduction. While his death was initially believed to be a suicide, the state government suspects foul play, alleging that Enietan may have been eliminated by fellow collaborators in an attempt to cover up a broader criminal network.

The kidnapping of the Ponyan farmer also exposed extensive internal collaboration, with several locals identified as informants. “These developments confirm the painful reality that some residents are aiding those who destabilize their own communities,” Fanwo stated.

Following the governor’s public assurance in Isanlu that the abducted victims would be rescued alive, the kidnapped farmer and several others were indeed freed through coordinated rescue efforts. Victims kidnapped from Kiri in Kabba/Bunu LGA were also rescued in a separate operation, which provided useful intelligence that led to further arrests.

Among those arrested was Babatunde Aledare, a native of Ayetoro Kiri in Kabba/Bunu LGA, who is now in custody and has reportedly made confessional statements outlining his role in the kidnapping ring. His testimony, according to the statement, has led to additional arrests in the last 48 hours, further exposing internal collaborators aiding the gangs.

The government reaffirmed that Governor Ododo remains committed to ensuring peace and stability across the state, adding that efforts to rescue all remaining kidnapped victims are ongoing.

Issuing a stern warning, the government urged market associations, transport unions, oil marketers, and other groups to educate their members against aiding criminal elements. It also called on residents to volunteer information to security agencies, assuring them of full protection under the law.

“We remain grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, and all heads of security agencies at both federal and state levels for their unwavering support,” Fanwo added.

The Kogi State Government emphasized that its resolve to maintain law and order remains unshaken, vowing that both criminals and their enablers will face the full weight of the law.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE