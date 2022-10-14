Breach of Safety Standards: Reps, FG threaten to sanction CEOs of erring foreign, local companies

House of Representatives has threatened to invoke its constitutional powers to compel Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of foreign and local companies who failed to honour its invitation to the ongoing investigative hearing on breach of extant safety standards and regulations in the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. Ibrahim Hamza, who issued the threat notice during the ongoing investigative hearing held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, specifically read the Riot Act to the management of Simoma Fabcon Structural Roofing Tiles Ltd located in Kuje, Abuja for rejecting the invitation letter delivered by officials of the Committee and Courier Service company.

The Committee alleged that the management of Simoma Fabcon Structural Roofing Tiles Ltd was in violation of safety rules and regulations in their operations, adding that the petitions before the Committee indicated that the working environment in which the company subjects Nigerians to is horrible and jeopardized their health and safety.

According to the lawmakers, there were two notable cases where the hands of two Simoma staff were amputated during work-related duties and they have not been compensated till date.

While frowning at the development, the lawmakers who accused the company of ‘legislative contempt,’ observed that the company’s staff who attended to the Courier Company that delivered the invitation letter in Kuje, categorically told the Courier Agent that they rejected the letter because they risk losing their jobs since they were directed by top management to reject all letters from government agencies.

While noting that one of the victims has taken the Simoma Fabcon Structural Roofing Tiles Ltd to Court following the breach of extant health and safety regulations, the lawmakers vowed to protect Nigerians and foreigners working across the country.

According to the lawmakers, the underlisted companies received their letters of invitation but failed to attend the investigative hearing, namely: Simoma Fabcon Structural Roofing Tiles Ltd; BUA Pasta Ltd; Kohath Investment Group; Manitoba Hydro Int’l Nigeria Ltd; Western Goldenfields Group Ltd; Kamen Aggregates & Construction Ltd; Cue Mines & Minerals Limited; Derekson Ltd; Blakes Energy Services Ltd; and China Unity Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Others are: A&K Construction Ltd; The Building Practice Ltd; Springfield Ashburton Ltd; Byuab Resources Ltd; Afriglobal Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions Ltd; Afriq Products Ltd; Alphoking Ltd; Baolaab Pharmaceuticals Nigeria Ltd; Banarly Nigeria Ltd; Andrew Isichei and Company; Caspian Energy Ltd; Cee Oil Ltd; Brisk Maritime Services Ltd; Creekwood Engineering & Energy Ltd; Clarion Logistics Ltd; De Akuson Energy Services Ltd as well as Authmaz360 Granites & Haulage.

During the review of safety measures put in place by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), the Committee expressed concerns over various petitions sent by host communities where RCC operates in Ogunmakin, Ogun State; Anambra State, among others. They further requested for safety audit and environmental compliance reports for all locations of RCC, including the FCT.

In his remarks, Hon. Archibong demanded for comprehensive reports on all Nigerians who were victims of poor safety standards at various sites of the company.

According to him, Mr. Elvis Bassey was severely injured as a result of a rod piercing through his anus, as well as the circumstances surrounding the severe fractures suffered by Mr. Adegba Ben James when the borrow pit collapsed on him in Anambra; Mr. Samuel Akpovo who fell from height while welding.

He lamented the rising cases of workplace accidents and the general disregard to signed HSE management systems, especially by foreign companies that maintain higher safety standards in their home countries.

On his part, Hon. Samuel Onuigbo demanded for comprehensive reports on the death of Aladeifa Abbass, Anthony Hope, and many others maimed by unsafe work condition/ practice, as well as safety concerns raised by host communities in Ogunmakin area of Ogun State imparted by their blasting operations, and the plight of one of the victims – Mrs. Comfort.

The lawmakers who queried the rationale behind the inconsistency in the remittances paid by RCC into Employee’s Compensation Fund on monthly basis managed by Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, demanded for comprehensive list of all remittances, certifications of the safety officers, compensation to victims and host communities, among others.





While responding to the queries, RCC Managing Director, Mr. Nader Yusuf who disclosed that the company has about 3,500 workers, argued that the company has reduced safety incidences by 90%.

While assuring that the company will provide relevant information on the incidences observed by the lawmakers, Mr. Yusuf explained that the company which recorded three fatalities in 2020 and 2021, and has successfully achieved zero fatality over the past 18 months.

According to him, the company is currently handling 17 projects across the country, including Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway slated to be completed at the end of 2023, as well as East-West road which he expressed optimism would receive Federal Executive Council’s approval by next week.

In the same vein, Federal Government through Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, threatened to impose stiff sanctions on all unregistered foreign and local companies from operating in the country, over issues bothering on breach of safety standards and regulations.

Director of Occupational Safety & Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs. Lauretta Adogu issued the threat notice while giving update on the status of Reynold Construction Company at the investigative hearing.

On the line of reporting over the fatalities recorded by RCC during the years under review, she disclosed that the Ministry has no record of the fatalities recorded by RCC, adding that the company’s registration has expired and may be prohibited from operating in the country.

She added that the Ministry will not hesitate to seal and prosecute erring companies or defiant companies.

On his part, the representative of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr. Kelly Nwagba disclosed that RCC has applied for 149 medical claims to the tune of N25,197,729.64 refund as at July, 2022. This figure excluded payment made by the fund on cases of Deaths, Disability and Loss of productivity.