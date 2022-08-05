Breach of contract: Lawyer demands N3,670,000.00 refund from singer, Peruzzi

Popular singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, has been alleged of breached of contract and obtained the sum of three million naira and sundry expenses through false pretence by a lawyer, for failing to appear at a wedding to perform after being paid and hotel booked for him and his crew in Uyo.

The lawyer, Ademola Adefolaju, Esq, acting on behalf of his client, Udomah Daniel Idoteyin, further alleged that after breaching the contract, Peruzzi not only failed to refund the money paid into his bank account: Zenith Bank PLC with account number 2213161884, but also blocked all previous communication channels in a bid to abscond with our client’s funds.

“This development is very improper, unacceptable, disgusting and distasteful to our client,” the lawyer stated.

Giving details on the alleged breach, Adefolaju in a letter sent to Peruzzi stated that sometime in May 2022, his client, through a show promoter, Oluwatobiloba Sokenu, reached out to Peruzzi to engage his services for his wedding ceremony slated for July 23, 2022, at E3 Event and Banquet Hall, KM. 1, Uyo Village Road, Off Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

And a meeting was subsequently conveyed between Idoteyin, Peruzzi and some members of his management team comprising Mr Lawal Oluwafemi, his manager and Mr Agbeja Olaoye, his photographer was in attendance.

“In the course of the meeting, a sum of N3,000,000.00 (Three Million Naira only) was agreed upon as your fee to perform at our client’s wedding reception on July 23, 2022. It was further agreed that our client shall be responsible for your flight and hotel reservation expenses, including that of your manager and photographer.

“Sequel to the agreement, the sum of N3,000,000.00 (Three Million Naira) was paid to your bank account in two instalments of N1,500,000.00 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) each on 25th and 27th May 2022, respectively.

“In furtherance of the unanimous agreement and to facilitate your timeous arrival for the august event, our client also proceeded to book the flight tickets for you and some members of your management team, Mr Lawal Oluwafemi (Manager) and Mr Agbeja Olaoye (Photographer) via Ibom Air. Our client made a two-way ticket reservation (Business Class) for you at the sum of N180,000.00 (One Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira), and also purchased regular class tickets at the rate of N120,000.00 (One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira) each, for both your manager and photographer.

“Our further information was that hotel reservation for two rooms at the Monty Suits, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, was made by our client for you and your team members to guarantee your comfort throughout your stay in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. The said hotel reservation for two rooms was secured by our client at the rate of N65,000.00 (Sixty-Five Thousand Naira) per night for two days. In a bid to ensure the success of the wedding reception, which necessitated your engagement to perform at the event, our client incurred expenses in the total sum of N3,670,000.00 (Three Million, Six Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira).

“However, in spite of the payment of the requisite fees to secure your presence at the wedding reception with the attendant flight tickets and hotel reservation expenses incurred in the process by our client, you deliberately and without any lawful justification, refused to attend the occasion, and thereby breached the agreement between our client and your good self,” Adefolaju stated in his letter to Peruzzi.

He added that the agreement to perform at the wedding reception of our client, which culminated in the payment of the sum of N3,000,000.00 (Three Million Naira) with the additional expenses for flight and hotel reservation, was entered into freely and without any form of threat or coercion.

In view of this, Adefolaju demanded that the total sum of N3,670,000.00 (three million, six hundred and seventy thousand nairas), be the total expenses incurred by his client to secure Peruzzi’s performance at his wedding reception on July 23, 2022, which includes the cost of the aforementioned flight tickets and hotel reservations, be refunded within seven days from the service of the notice on him.

“Please take notice that if you fail to heed these words of wisdom in refunding the above-stated sum before the expiration of the period stipulated in the preceding paragraph, this notice shall lapse and we shall be left with no other option than to seek legal redress for the breach of contract, and pursue criminal channels for the offence of obtaining money by false pretence, with the attendant negative publicity. We implore you to make hay while the sun still shines,” he added in his notice to Peruzzi.

