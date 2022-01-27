Breach of airport security and matters arising

Ordinarily, God has blessed Nigeria with all what it needs to position itself amongst the great countries of this world.

Without going too far, it is no longer news that this biggest Black Country with its entire natural wherewithal is unfortunately neck deep in myriad of problems ranging from poor leadership to selfishness and lawlessness in the hands of the few.

This act of lawlessness which has become the bane of the entire system has cut across all the sectors with people in public places behaving as if there is no tomorrow.

In Nigeria unlike other saner climes, once you are in a position of authority, you see other people as nonentities that can be looked upon like a thrash.

This attitude is common amongst the politicians who having used the masses to climb the ladder subsequently looked down on them as a piece of shit.

Besides the political class, this act of lawlessness is also common with the uniform personnel who believe with their uniform they can always have their way.

It is generally believed that in Nigeria, there are two types of laws, one for the so called upper class where politicians, uniform personnel, top hierarchy of civil servants, business tycoons and high corporate citizens belong while the other law belongs to the masses.

In order words, if you belong to this ‘sacred cows’ class you can even kill and get away with it unpunished.

Whereas in other climes, no matter your level, everyone is under the same law and this is why things are working positively for them. Even in so many African countries, the same law applies to all classes without any discrimination. Not long ago, in South Africa, a onetime president of the country was remanded in prison over allegations of corruption and heavens did not fall. In Nigeria, ordinary local government chairman will always have his ways.

In Nigeria, people easily get intoxicated with little opportunity to the extent that no one dares challenge them even when they know they are wrong as they see themselves as ‘tin gods’ that are above the law.

Unknown to them that this uncouth attitude of theirs is almost an abomination in other places like Europe and America where you are expected to obey the law of the land no matter your level, little wonder such countries look down on Nigeria.

This brings to fore again the drama that played out between some customs officials and the security officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria at the restricted axis of the international wing of the Lagos airport last week.

This act of disobedience to the rules of engagements at the airports in Nigeria is very common with all the different uniform personnel who regard themselves as being above the airport laws as they often threatened and even at times beat up airport and airline officials for daring to make them realize the fact that the airport vicinity is not under their control.

Even the politicians and the so called ‘VIPs’ flout this airport rules which they willingly obey once they are outside Nigeria.

This type of attitude should be urgently looked into by office of the National Security Adviser in the presidency to further safe Nigeria from international embarrassment after all, the laws guiding and guarding aviation safety and security fall under international best practices.

There is the need for the National Security Adviser to give the uniform personnel including those at the airport proper orientation on where their power and authority end.

There was nothing stopping the customs officials involved in the recent drama at the Lagos airport from simply speaking to the airport authority on their mission at the restricted part of the airport rather than bulldozing their way into such a sensitive place where foreigners must have seen them.

The development is capable of casting very negative aspersions on Nigeria’s aviation security especially when the aviation authorities are preparing for the coming International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety audit.

The uniform personnel, the politicians and other so called VIPs should learn to submit themselves to airport rules as they do in other countries of the world. There is only one general law guiding aviation.