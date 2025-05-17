Brazilian woman arrested for ‘slicing husband’s pen!s, cooking it in stew’

A Brazilian woman accused of hacking off her husband’s pen!s and cooking it in a bean stew after killing him has been arrested.

The woman, from Acrelandia, western Brazil, is said to have added part of her husband’s sex organs to the meal and eating it after ending his life in a revenge attack when she caught him watching porn.

The victim has been described locally as a 37-year-old, but no details have yet been released about the alleged killer.

Police believe the woman acted out of ‘jealousy and rage,’ local media reported.

Detectives are said to have found the dead man’s body, minus his private parts, near the couple’s home after relatives reported him missing.

His wife reportedly confessed to her sick crime during questioning.

It is not yet clear if she was the only person who tried the stew she cooked or if others ate it unaware of its ingredients.

The gruesome crime comes months after a Brazilian pensioner was arrested after confessing to removing and eating a man’s heart and genitals.

Celso Marques Ferreira, 60, was found dead back in March without his pen!s and part of his heart in a town square in the beach resort of Peruibe a two-hour drive south of Sao Paulo.

A blood-stained note had been left alongside his mutilated body, which claimed a woman known as ‘gringa’ – the nickname suspect Josefa Lima de Sousa used – was responsible.

A knife with dried blood on the blade was also found at the scene.

Josefa, 65, confessed to the sickening crime after being held along with her partner – and claimed she attacked her alleged victim after discovering he was a child abuser.

She reportedly told cops she had eaten his pen!s and heart after cooking them.

It also comes after another Brazilian woman was arrested for slicing her husband’s pen!s last year after he allegedly said another woman’s name during sex.

The unnamed couple, who are from Baguio City, Philippines, were making love at their home when the husband allegedly moaned another woman’s name.

His raging wife, 55, waited for him to fall asleep before allegedly grabbing a 10-inch long knife from the kitchen and chopping off his pen!s.

Police shared images which show the severed tip and and part of the shaft lying lifelessly on the mattress, with specks of blood.

Neighbours rushed to the screaming man’s aid and took him to the hospital while Baguio City police officers arrested his wife, who did not try to escape.

Spokesman for the Baguio City Police Station, said: ‘Allegedly, the reason was jealousy, because the wife claimed her husband was a womaniser.

Officers have recovered the bloody knife and the severed pen!s from the scene.

Local media reported that doctors tried re-attaching the phallus but were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the wife was detained at the Baguio City Police Station on suspicion of mutilation.

(DailyMail)

