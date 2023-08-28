BRANDS, marketing professionals, academia and writers covering the integrated marketing communications beat will, again have the opportunity to ‘fight’ for honours, in 27 Award categories, as organisers of the annual Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA), announced the kick off of the second edition of the event.

Speaking during the flag-off event, in Lagos, the Awards Convener and Managing Consultant, OE&E Consulting Ltd., Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, stated that with the media briefing, the Awards portal has been officially opened for online submission of entries for the Awards, till September, this year.

Agenmonmen further explained that the theme for the awards, “Elevate, Innovate, Inspire”, slated for November 10, this year, stemmed from the organisers’ mission to elevate the standards of marketing practices, encourage continuous innovation in a rapidly changing landscape, and inspire professionals and organizations to push the boundaries of what is possible.

While appreciating individuals and corporate organisations for their support in the past one year, Agenmonmen expressed delight that the ‘historic journey’, of redefining how marketing awards should be organised in the country is beginning to resonate with the industry as evident in 106 entries garnered at the maiden edition of the award.

He also announced the constitution of the Awards Decision Council, comprising seasoned marketing professionals, accomplished experts in the marketing field and leaders in the industry, to be led by the CEO, Entod Marketing, Mrs. Iquo Ukoh.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, CMC Connect, the Awards Public Relations partner, Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, congratulated organisers of the Awards, while also expressing its firm’s readiness to support the initiative in the area of publicity.

“We are always excited at any effort at deepening the industry and that is why we are ready to give this year’s edition of the Award our full support as a PR firm,” he stated.

