Brands, businesses converge on Lagos as 2026 LITF opens

•Fair more than an exhibition —Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially flagged off this year’s edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), in Lagos, describing the event as more than an exhibition, but a platform where brands and businesses meet to make deals and find new markets.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, commended the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), for coming up with the theme: “Trade, Growth and Global Connection,” describing it as capturing exactly what the nation needs at the moment.

Speaking on trade, the president noted that a nation that refuses to sell to the world will always be at its mercy, noting that Nigeria has, for too long, earned its foreign exchange from one commodity.

He added that his government’s reforms have yielded fruits, with the country’s non-oil exports now exceeding $6.1, in 2025.

He also believed the African Continental Free Trade Area gives the country, the opportunity of a market of 1.4 billion people, while stressing the need for Nigerian goods, not just Nigerian consumers, to take their rightful place in that market.

He charged the exhibitors to use the opportunity of the dedicated business-to-business and business-to-government room, to sign deals that would enhance their fortunes.

In his welcome address, the Chamber’s President, Engineer Leye Kupoluyi, described this year’s edition as a milestone, representing four decades of connecting businesses, opening markets and creating opportunities.

“It reflects the enduring enterprise of our people and the confidence of the many organisations and countries that have participated in this fair over the years,” he stated.