Brain Jotter, Flavour, Nedu, Chief Priest, others mourn Mike Ejeagha

THE Nigerian entertainment world was plunged into mourning on Saturday following the passing of revered highlife musician and folklorist Mike Ejeagha, whose timeless music touched generations across Nigeria and beyond.

The 95-year-old cultural icon passed away on Friday night after a prolonged 16-year battle with prostate cancer. His eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed the sad news during a telephone conversation with our reporter on Saturday. The highlife maestro breathed his last at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu.

“Papa died at exactly 8 p.m. on Friday, and his body has been deposited in the morgue. I was with him during his final moments. I will meet with my family in the morning to break the news to them,” Emma said.

Emma described his late father as “a peace-loving man and a genius,” noting that Ejeagha had given instructions that his body should not be embalmed or kept in the morgue for too long after his passing.

Tributes have since poured in from across Nigeria’s entertainment landscape. Leading the voices of grief was comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, who recently reignited global interest in Ejeagha’s music with his viral 2024 dance skit based on the 1983 classic Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche.

“Mike Ejeagha is a legend whose impact in the music world will remain unmatched and deeply missed,” Brain Jotter said in an emotional post shared on his verified Instagram account on Saturday afternoon. “Thirty-nine years ago, he made magic; thirty-nine years later, Nigerians and the rest of the world are dancing to it. Rest in peace, legend.”

Socialite and nightlife promoter Cubana Chief Priest also joined the chorus of mourning. “Baba Ejeagha was not just a musician — he was the voice of our culture and wisdom,” Chief Priest posted on his Instagram Stories. “His songs will continue to teach and inspire us for generations to come. Rest on, great man.”

Actor and media personality Nedu Wazobia echoed the sentiments: “Sometimes you think legends live forever — and in truth, through their work, they do. Mike Ejeagha’s music was part of my childhood, and it will be part of my children’s childhood too.”

Singer Flavour N’abania, known for modern highlife hits, also paid tribute: “We stand on the shoulders of giants like Mike Ejeagha. His mastery of storytelling through music was unmatched. Igbo culture and African music have lost a true icon.”

Mike Ejeagha was a towering figure in Nigerian music, celebrated for his unique blend of traditional Igbo folk music and melodic storytelling. His works preserved cultural wisdom through parables and proverbs, often delivered with soul-stirring instrumentation.

In recent years, Ejeagha’s music experienced a cultural renaissance, especially after Brain Jotter’s dance skit went viral, sparking a global dance challenge that drew millions of views across TikTok and Instagram.

The renewed attention underscored the timeless quality of his artistry. “This resurgence proved that the wisdom in his songs is as relevant today as it was four decades ago,” said cultural critic Obinna Ezeani.

As news of Ejeagha’s passing spread, fans flooded social media platforms with videos of themselves dancing to his classics in tribute. “Gone but never forgotten. Thank you for the music, thank you for the lessons,” one fan wrote on X.

