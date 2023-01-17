Brain drain: Nigeria lost 906 laboratory scientists in 2022 — AMLSN

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has called on the federal and state governments to take drastic steps towards curbing the problem of persistent cases of brain drain in country, lamenting that the country lost over 906 to human capital flight in 2022.

The call by the professional body was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 206th National Executive Council Meeting held in Uyo at the weekend.

Endorsed by the National President, Prof. James Damen, the National Secretary, Prof. Musa Muhibi, and the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olusoji Billyrose, the communique listed poor leadership in the health sector, corruption, poor remuneration, and a toxic work environment as key factors prompting brain drain in the nation’s health sector.

It also disclosed that Nigerians spend 664 billion naira annually on medical tourism which is a huge loss to the nation and a deadly blow to the country’s foreign reserve.

The Communique reads in parts: “NEC observed with sadness the continuous human capital flight that has escalated to an alarming proportion. In 2022 alone the nation lost about 906 medical laboratory scientists to human capital flight.

“The reasons for brain drain may include poor leadership of the health sector, corruption, poor remuneration, and toxic work environment. We called on the government to address these concerns as a futuristic remedy for the malady.

“For the umpteenth time, NEC frowns at the thriving tendencies of medical tourism by Nigerians, especially the political class. It has been estimated that Nigeria spends about N664b yearly on medical tourism, this is indeed a huge loss of foreign exchange and a drain on the country’s foreign reserve.

“These amounts, when invested in the Nigeria health sector, will not only make it competitive with world class hospitals but make Nigeria a health tourism destination since the so-called world-class hospitals in developed countries are manned by Nigerian health professionals.

“Consequently, we called on the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry, to provide financial support through special intervention funds for private sector investment towards healthcare delivery.

“Especially, the building of mega and high tech medical laboratories that can be globally competitive both in technology and spectrum”.





However, the association called on all Nigerians including medical laboratory scientists to actively participate in the forthcoming general elections and vote for credible candidates with genuine intention to revitalize the country’s health sector.