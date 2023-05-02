The Bureau of Public Enterprises, (BPE) is set to commence a verification exercise for the payment of the agreed 16-month severance benefits to the bonafide ex-staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) including certified Next-of-Kin (NOK) of the deceased ex-staff who were in service between 1st July 2012 and 31st October 2013.

In the schedule of the verification exercise which was published recently, the Bureau announced that the verification will hold in 12 designated centres over four phases across the country.

The centers are: Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, Kano, Yola, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Ikeja, Eko and Maiduguri.

Head, Public Communications of the BPE, Amina Othman Tukur, said the Bureau is in collaboration with the accredited Labour Unions of the defunct PHCN (NUEE and SSAEAC) and other key stakeholders to ensure the success of the verification exercise.

The BPE advised beneficiaries to adhere strictly to the dates and their respective designated centres as indicated in the schedule it had published.

The Notice stated in part that, “the ex-staff or certified Next-of-Kin are required to come with the original and photocopy of Letter of First Appointment, original and photocopy of Letter of Confirmation of Appointment; original and photocopy of Letter of Disengagement; original and photocopy of Certificate of Birth/Declaration of Age; Two recent passport photographs; Printout of one-month Bank Statement and BVN, original and photocopy of any means of identification (NIN Card/Slip, Driver’s License, Voter Card, International Passport)”.

Additionally, all certified Next-of-Kin (NOK) are to report with the “original and photocopy of beneficiary’s Death Certificate of the ex-staff; Original and photocopy of Letter of Administration and Evidence of Estate Account and BVN of the Next of Kin. Where the original documents are not available, all photocopies of documents to be presented must be Notarised.”

The BPE directed people requiring more information to contact “Amina Tukur Othman (Mrs.), The Head, Public Communications Unit of BPE located at 11, Osun Crescent, off IBB Way, Maitama, Abuja, FCT or Check the BPE website @https://www.bpe.gov.ng/.”

