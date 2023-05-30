The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced a change in dates for the verification of ex-staff of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and the certified Next-of-Kin (NoK) of the deceased ex-staff who were in service between July 1, 2012, and October 31, 2013, earlier scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2023, to Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Announcing the date change in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, the BPE said that “phase two of the exercise earlier scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2023, would now take place on Monday, June 12, 2023, to Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Jos, Ibadan, Yola, Kano and Benin. This is to enable the Muslim faithful to observe the Eid Kabir celebration coming up in June”.

It advised all those concerned to take the exercise seriously as there would be no other exercise after this.

“The defunct PHCN’s bonafide ex-staff, their relevant Unions and all other key stakeholders are to please, note that there will be no other verification exercise once this is concluded”, the BPE said.

The Bureau had earlier released the schedule for the exercise which is a prelude to the payment of the agreed 16-month Severance benefits to the bona-fide ex-staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) including certified Next-of-Kin (NoK).

Amina Othman Tukur, Head Public Communications of the BPE said it will hold in 12 designated centres in four phases across the country at Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, Kano, Yola, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Ikeja, Eko and Maiduguri.

