Boys born with crooked feet should play football, unrestrained, after treatment

Mrs Helen Adebayo questioned how she would cope with the situation when her child was born with a malformed limb. At that moment, something shattered within her. She could only conclude that he would never be able to walk due to the way his feet were twisted at such sharp angles. It was an overwhelming sense of responsibility.

“I was in such distress. I was unable to comprehend it. I never missed my antenatal visits, so I pondered what might have gone wrong. How will I ever be able to care for him if he is disabled? I kept asking myself,” said Mrs Adebayo, a 30-year-old petty trader from Ikereku.

Shock, anger, self-blame, guilt, and depression are common emotions experienced by many families, such as Mrs Adebayo’s, when they first receive a diagnosis of this condition, which causes one or both feet to turn downward and point inward.

Clubfoot is a congenital condition, meaning it is present at birth, in which a baby’s foot or feet turn inward. While it will not resolve on its own, early treatment can lead to positive outcomes for children. Approximately 1 in every 1,000 newborns is affected by clubfoot, making it one of the most prevalent congenital foot deformities.

Executive Director of the PLAN Health Advocacy and Development Foundation (PLAN Foundation), Mr. Obatunde Oladapo, stated that parents should be aware that this deformity is correctable and is best treated immediately after the baby is born.

However, as the baby grows older, challenges may arise. The child may struggle to wear regular shoes, experience discomfort, and find it difficult to participate in activities such as playing football. This concern is particularly pronounced when the affected child is a girl, as it may impact her future marriage prospects.

“The child may develop low self-esteem and struggle to interact with others. Attending school could be challenging, as peers may laugh at him or her,” he added.

Mr. Oladapo, however, stated that babies born with crooked feet, a condition known as treatment, need to correct the issue, and the sooner this is addressed, the better. Ideally, treatment should begin a few weeks after birth.

He stated that through MiracleFeet, the Plan Foundation, and other partners, children under five years old who are born with clubfoot can receive free corrective treatment at numerous hospitals across Nigeria, including Ring Road State Specialist Hospital in Ibadan and Bowen University Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso.

“No child is too young to receive treatment for this foot abnormality. We will provide transportation funds for low-income parents to ensure they can attend the clinic, as they mustn’t miss their appointments. We guarantee a treatment success rate of over 90%. Parents should seize this opportunity to help their children regain mobility and lead a normal life.”

“Clubfoot is neither a punishment, a curse, nor a bad omen; it is a treatable condition in 95 per cent of cases through gentle manipulation, casting, and often a minor surgical procedure.

“This procedure involves a series of casts to reposition the foot, followed by a brace that should be worn for 23 hours each day for the first three months after correction. After this initial period, the brace is worn only at night for an additional 4 to 5 years.”

Mr. Oladapo stated that clubfoot is more common than many people realise, although there are widespread assumptions that it is more prevalent in the northern region of Nigeria.

He stated, “Clubfoot is prevalent and treatable. However, it is often perceived as a punishment, a curse, or a bad omen. This stigma has resulted in children being denied access to free treatment. Many believe that it is a punishment or curse from a higher power. Such misconceptions can lead to feelings of guilt and shame among parents and caregivers who may lack adequate information.

“It is a congenital condition, meaning it cannot be transmitted through physical contact or proximity to someone with a foot deformity. Therefore, we need more people to come together to dispel this myth and prevent unnecessary social isolation for those affected. This misconception can also deny children access to free treatment and hinder the treatment process, potentially leading to a relapse.”

Mrs Oluwaponmle Fabiyi, the manager of the Club Foot and Orthotrauma Clinic at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), stated that the abnormal positioning of the foot can be detected via ultrasound by 20 weeks of pregnancy.

She declared the treatment of clubfoot, which can occur in infants due to genetic abnormalities, crowding in multiple pregnancies, neurological defects, and other factors, necessitates the full involvement and commitment of the parents to be effective.

“The challenge we face here is the parents’ non-adherence to wearing the braces. Many find them cumbersome, and some do not cooperate. Some children remove the braces, citing mockery from friends or minor disagreements at the immunization centre.”

However, Mr Oladapo urged pregnant women to ensure they attend their prenatal care appointments. This allows for the detection of any conditions during routine ultrasound scans throughout the pregnancy. If a condition is identified, women can receive appropriate counselling, enabling them to mentally prepare for addressing the defect as early as possible after the child is born.

He said that the federal government should also include clubfoot assessments in neonatal health checks to ensure that every child with clubfoot is identified and treated promptly.

READ ALSO: Best Treatments For Crooked Teeth